2023: Think of your future before voting - Kumuyi advises Nigerians

Why this is important: Pulse reports that Kumuyi's counselling comes barely four months before Nigerians go to the polls to elect new set of leaders both at the federal and state levels.

The man of God gave the advice on Thursday, October 27, 2022, while addressing newsmen in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, ahead of the Deeper Life Bible Church week long crusade in the area.

The global crusade tagged ‘Supernatural freedom through Christ’ is billed to take place at the Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori.

Need for fair play: Kumuyi also appealed to those in the corridors of power adopt fairness in their dealings with the electorates and abide by the tenets of democracy in order to be at peace with themselves and the people.

Kumuyi's word: “Our future is in our hands, that is why we have democracy and that is why we were given a choice to know our candidates, both at the local government and state levels as well as the federation level.

“And since we want the best and we have been dreaming and expecting that we have the very best for our country, it’s to our advantage if we talk to ourselves and be at peace, so that we can have a peaceful and fair election.”

Kumuyi sues for peace: The revered cleric also hammered on the need for politicians to create a peaceful atmosphere that will give the electorates the chance to freely choose those they want to lead them, stressing that the country must remain united.

Kumuyi's word: “We need to give everyone the chance to voluntarily elect the person he believes will do the best for our community and for our country. So, I will say that we should keep the unity and the peace of the country and endeavour to have the election in a peaceful atmosphere.

“We should pray to God to give us the best that will lead our country out of whatever challenges we have, to move further into great blessings for our country.”

Furthermore, the man of God explained that the global crusade was organised to pray for the peace of the country.

He therefore expressed his sympathy for the victims of the devastating flooding incident, which has ravaged several communities and displaced thousands in different parts if the country.

Kumuyi added: “It is a very serious problem and we identify and sympathize with all the people who have been affected by the flood.

“But Mr. President has given orders to all the various authorities in charge of handling the flood crises within the next 90 days to proffer solution and I pray that God will give all those in charge technically, politically to have the wisdom and the knowhow to prevent such things from happening again in the future.