2023: Tambuwal says dialogue will end restiveness in South-East

He said current agitations in the geopolitical zone required dialogue and not the application of force.

“What we have in Southeast is like a father whose child or children suddenly become stubborn.

“What the father should do is draw them closer and hear them out with the intention of addressing their concerns,’’ he said.

The presidential aspirant said he understood the diversity of the country and that he would operate an all-inclusive government if elected as president.

He described himself as a pan-Nigerian with the capacity, competence and character to manage the economic and political fortunes of the country for better increased welfare for all.

He noted that Anambra and Sokoto states shared rich history of leadership as the two states had produced both the president and the vice-president in the past, namely Shehu Shagari and Alex Ekwueme, respectively.

The governor urged the delegates to give him their votes to become the PDP candidate.

“I am a lawyer, a legislator and a PDP party. None of my co-aspirants has all these qualities. I am very qualified for this job, please give me your votes and make me the PDP flag bearer,’’ he said

Tambuwal condemned the mob attack in Sokoto wherein one Miss Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College, was killed over alleged blasphemy.