2023: Tambuwal says dialogue will end restiveness in South-East

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State says constructive engagement by all stakeholders, including the Federal Government is the panacea to solve restiveness and insecurity in the Southeast.

Gov Tambuwal (NAN)
Tambuwal, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made the remark in Awka during his consultation with Anambra delegates to the party’s convention.

He said current agitations in the geopolitical zone required dialogue and not the application of force.

“What we have in Southeast is like a father whose child or children suddenly become stubborn.

“What the father should do is draw them closer and hear them out with the intention of addressing their concerns,’’ he said.

The presidential aspirant said he understood the diversity of the country and that he would operate an all-inclusive government if elected as president.

He described himself as a pan-Nigerian with the capacity, competence and character to manage the economic and political fortunes of the country for better increased welfare for all.

He noted that Anambra and Sokoto states shared rich history of leadership as the two states had produced both the president and the vice-president in the past, namely Shehu Shagari and Alex Ekwueme, respectively.

The governor urged the delegates to give him their votes to become the PDP candidate.

“I am a lawyer, a legislator and a PDP party. None of my co-aspirants has all these qualities. I am very qualified for this job, please give me your votes and make me the PDP flag bearer,’’ he said

Tambuwal condemned the mob attack in Sokoto wherein one Miss Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College, was killed over alleged blasphemy.

He assured Nigerians from all parts of the country of their safety in Sokoto State pointing out that the unfortunate act did not represent the value of Sokoto people as peace-loving people with high regard for human life.

