2023: Sanwo-Olu begins campaign for 2nd term

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Wednesday announced commencement of his campaign for a second term in office in the 2023 elections.

Sanwo-Olu announced this at the closing of the ninth Edition of Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit at Victoria Island, as he rolled out his achievements and plans for Lagos State.

He said that he remained the best among the governorship candidates in the state, based on his administration’s track records in the last three and half years, through the THEMES developmental agenda for Greater Lagos.

According to him, those contesting against him in the March 11, 2023 governorship election in Lagos State are yet to match his administration’s achievement.

The governor, while speaking on the 2023 governorship elections in Lagos State was optimistic that Lagos State residents would do the right thing by re-electing him.

”Today is the day that INEC did officially flagged off campaigns for governorship and House of Assembly elections.

”There is no better time for me to do my official flag-off than at an economic summit like this, where we are talking about our city, our people and Greater Lagos. What we are talking about is real; people can feel and they can see it.

”Some people can come here to claim anything. They don’t even know what governance is all about. We have done a lot and people can feel it. People know this is a government that works for them.

”It is not about us; it is really to create that enabling environment for them (the citizens) to do well.

”Lagos State has witnessed prosperity in the last three and half years even in the COVID environment and that is the trajectory in which we want to continue. Lagosians will truly understand what we are talking about,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that there could never be any better campaign; any better conversation; any better means of showcasing what the government had done in the past three and half years than what had been done in the Ehingbeti Summit.

”I want to tell all Lagosians that it is as clear as day and night,” he said.

