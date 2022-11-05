RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2023: Prominent PDP elder in Sokoto, Bojo-Bodinga defects to APC

Ahead of the 2023 General Elections, one of the prominent elders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto state, Alhaji Sahabi Bojo-Bodinga, had defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Sokoto on Saturday by Bashar Abubakar, the Special Adviser, New Media to Wamakko.

Abubakar said the event was witnessed by Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, the APC governorship candidate in the state and many other prominent APC loyalists.

He quoted the State APC Chairman, Alhaji Isa Sadiq-Achida, while speaking on behalf of the party as assuring the new member and his supporters of equal treatment with all other members.

This is a great development for our party and I am certain that with the caliber of personalities the APC has continued to received ahead of the General Elections, we are truly blessed.

“I am truly confident that the defection of Bojo-Bodinga, is a good omen for the APC and an indication of the party’s victory at all levels,” he said.

On his part, Bojo-Bodinga said that he and his teeming PDP supporters across the state had left the party for APC for good.

