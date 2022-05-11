RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2023: PDP governors hold emergency meeting

Ima Elijah

The meeting is coming ahead of the National Executive Committee ( NEC) meeting later today

PDP Governors Forum

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum is currently in an emergency meeting at the Benue State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

The meeting is coming ahead of the National Executive Committee ( NEC) meeting of the opposition scheduled to hold later today, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Abuja.

The NEC meeting is to enable the party to take a decision on the zoning of its 2023 presidential ticket and other issues relating to the opposition party’s May 28/29 national convention.

More details shortly...

Ima Elijah

