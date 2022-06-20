RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2023: Pastor Okotie begs Tinubu, Atiku to step down for him

Okotie also called on President Buhari to hand over to him as Interim President in 2023.

The cleric believes he is the right person to right the wrongs in the country.

The Man of God said this while addressing journalists at his church at Oregun, Ikeja on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

He said, “I want to appeal to all presidential candidates to withdraw from the race and allow me to come in as the interim president. I want to implore Asiwaju to support my government for the betterment of the country and I also want to tell Obi that the system that introduced him cannot take him anywhere, because he cannot operate in the system we have now. All the presidential candidates should support me to succeed President Buhari as the interim president.

“We must also rise above tribe and religion because there is an imbalance in the country and we are not practising federalism instead, what we are practising is a presidential system of government. Since 1999, things have been declining because the presidential system of government we are practising has failed us.

“We must get rid of the National and State Assemblies because maintaining each member cost the country billions of naira. Some of the standing committees at both assemblies are not useful to the country, they are only representing themselves, not the populace.

Okotie also proposed that the two national assemblies and ministers be done away with, saying the elites have hijacked Nigeria’s democracy for their interests.

“For the best of the country, both assemblies should be scrapped and the money for maintaining them should be used for something else. What we have in Nigeria today is the government of the party, by the party and for the party.

“Ministers and the Commissioners should also be expunged because Nigeria’s democracy has been hijacked by the elite for their interest and they are deceiving the downtrodden who don’t know anything. And the most important of all is our constitution. It should be changed to a people-oriented constitution, not the military one we have now. After the change, we can then restructure the country for the better.”

He maintained that if he’s made the interim president, his government would be transparent, adding that his administration would redirect the steps of the youth who are internet fraudsters and make better persons.

