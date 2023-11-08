ADVERTISEMENT
2023 October hottest in history since 1940

News Agency Of Nigeria

In Europe, it was the fourth-warmest October, which was 1.3 degrees above average.

The average surface air temperature of 15.3 degrees Celsius was 0.85 degrees above the average for the month between 1991 and 2020 and 0.4 degrees above the warmest October to date in 2019.

“We can say with near certainty that 2023 will be the warmest year on record and is currently 1.43 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average,’’ said Samantha Burgess.

Burgess is a deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).

“The sense of urgency for ambitious climate action going into COP28 has never been higher,’’ she said, looking ahead to the upcoming climate conference in Dubai.

The calendar year to date from January to October has been 0.1 degrees warmer than the 10-month average for 2016, the warmest calendar year to date.

The past month was 1.7 degrees warmer than the estimated average for the period between 1850 and 1900, the so-called pre-industrial reference period.

“October 2023 has seen exceptional temperature anomalies, following on from four months of global temperature records being obliterated,’’ said Burgess.

News Agency Of Nigeria

