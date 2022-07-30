2023: North-West APC calls for extension of voters’ registration

The Northwest zone comprises Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states.

Mada said the call for the extension had become necessary following mass rush by eligible voters to get registered ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“We are concerned about the number of people trooping to INEC office on daily basis, most of whom are yet to be captured.

“It will only be fair if an extension of the closing date be considered so that additional eligible voters will be registered,” Mada added.

He also urged INEC to consider the possibility of creating additional registration centres, saying this would ease difficulty faced by the eligible voters.

“Thousands of eligible voters might be disenfranchised due to difficulties being faced to access registration centers.