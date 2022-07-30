RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2023: North-West APC calls for extension of voters’ registration

The leadership of the North-West zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend voters’ registration to allow additional eligible voters acquire their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

2023: North-West APC calls for extension of voters' registration.
Mr Musa Mada, the Zonal Publicity Secretary of the party, made the call during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Kaduna.

The Northwest zone comprises Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states.

Mada said the call for the extension had become necessary following mass rush by eligible voters to get registered ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“We are concerned about the number of people trooping to INEC office on daily basis, most of whom are yet to be captured.

“It will only be fair if an extension of the closing date be considered so that additional eligible voters will be registered,” Mada added.

He also urged INEC to consider the possibility of creating additional registration centres, saying this would ease difficulty faced by the eligible voters.

“Thousands of eligible voters might be disenfranchised due to difficulties being faced to access registration centers.

“INEC should know that the whole exercise bothers on the people, as such, it will not be fair to disenfranchise them,” he said.

