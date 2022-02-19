2023: Kingsley Moghalu declares for presidency

Moghalu also juxtaposed he would not 'toe the line' of the country’s political patterns, which polarize the nation across regional and ethnic blocs.

He tweeted,

“I’m running for President of Nigeria. I’m not waiting for anyone to (fake) “call on me”, or until the presidency is zoned to anywhere. I’m running on a vision, not on ethnic identity politics. I’m as good as anyone in Nigeria, north or south, to be President.”

The presidential aspirant in his political career has in the past solicited for Nigerian youths to unite in upsetting the apple cart come 2023.