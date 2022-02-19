RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2023: Kingsley Moghalu declares for presidency

Gabriel Alohan

Political economist and lawyer, Kingsley Moghalu, has announced his ambitions for the 2023 presidential race to succeed the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari, and promises to run his campaign on the premise of vision.

The ci-devant Central Bank of Nigeria Deputy Governor previously contested the 2019 polls as presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and divulged via Twitter (on Friday) of his intent to run for office, emphasizing contrasts of his capabilities against other candidates.

Moghalu also juxtaposed he would not 'toe the line' of the country’s political patterns, which polarize the nation across regional and ethnic blocs.

He tweeted,

“I’m running for President of Nigeria. I’m not waiting for anyone to (fake) “call on me”, or until the presidency is zoned to anywhere. I’m running on a vision, not on ethnic identity politics. I’m as good as anyone in Nigeria, north or south, to be President.”

The presidential aspirant in his political career has in the past solicited for Nigerian youths to unite in upsetting the apple cart come 2023.

Moghalu reckons that to dispossess the leadership, youths need to consciously participate in politics beyond the scope of social media and fustian echoes by joining feasible “third force” groups and blackballing the strongholds of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

