ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2023: INEC vows to prosecute voters card buyers, sellers

Bayo Wahab

The commission says the introduction of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) will not allow for rigging and other electoral malpractices.

INEC vows to prosecute voters card buyers and sellers
INEC vows to prosecute voters card buyers and sellers
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The electoral commission said it would not condone such practice from any politician or political party in the forthcoming general election.

The Nigeria Police Force also has announced its readiness to work with the commission to crack down on anyone trading voter’s cards.

“PCVs have never been displayed on any table in the market for sales…we will work with INEC to track down these perpetrators since INEC has more information about the development,” the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said.

This is coming following reports that some politicians were buying up PVCs and inducing voters to harvest their Voter Identification Numbers.

Recall that the INEC commissioner that oversees Abuja, Kaduna, Plateau and Nasarawa state, Mohammed Haruna recently raised the alarm that politicians were buying PVCs ahead of the 2023 election.

However, the Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman of INEC, Rotimi Oyekanmi has warned that the 2023 election won’t be business as usual.

In his interview with ThePunch, Oyekanmi said the introduction of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) will not allow for rigging and other electoral malpractices.

He advised supporters of the competing presidential candidates to spend their time to convince and mobilise to vote for their respective candidates rather than the reputation of the commission.

He said, “Supporters of the competing presidential candidates for the 2023 general elections will help their respective candidates better if they spend the next two months before the polls to rigorously convince and mobilise registered voters across the length and breadth of Nigeria to vote for their preferred candidates than to continue smearing the reputation of the Independent National Electoral Commission with baseless conspiracy theories. It will not work.

“The commission is not a political party; INEC does not have a preferred candidate. We have been preparing for the 2023 polls since the conclusion of the 2019 general elections, perfecting existing tools and introducing other innovations. These innovations are designed to ensure the integrity of the process and make it impossible for any politician or INEC Staff to compromise an election in favour of any candidate.

“Therefore, the insinuation that some politicians are buying Permanent Voter Cards to rig the 2023 general election is baseless because INEC has moved very far away from the period when the Incident Form could be used for that purpose on election day.’’

He explained that the INEC introduced the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System for the 2023 general election to eliminate the use of the incident form and prevent impersonation on election days.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate asks CBN to increase cash withdrawal limits

Senate asks CBN to increase cash withdrawal limits

Nigeria’s envoy to Spain, Demola Seriki, dies at 63

Nigeria’s envoy to Spain, Demola Seriki, dies at 63

Kwara fixes January 2023 for completion of N2.4bn Tanke flyover

Kwara fixes January 2023 for completion of N2.4bn Tanke flyover

2023: Military remains apolitical, professional – Irabor

2023: Military remains apolitical, professional – Irabor

Osinbajo to chair National Social Protection Council – FEC

Osinbajo to chair National Social Protection Council – FEC

FEC approves Finance Bill 2022

FEC approves Finance Bill 2022

FG distributes N57m grant to 2,866 vulnerable households in Ondo

FG distributes N57m grant to 2,866 vulnerable households in Ondo

26 years after, Kudirat Abiola’s children sue FG over mother’s murder

26 years after, Kudirat Abiola’s children sue FG over mother’s murder

INEC cries out over plot by politicians to manufacture BVAS machine

INEC cries out over plot by politicians to manufacture BVAS machine

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burnt INEC office [Premium Times/Cletus Ukpong]

BREAKING: 3 killed as gunmen bomb INEC headquarters in Imo state

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

Breaking: DSS gives NNPCL, marketers 48 hours to end fuel scarcity

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

No going back on withdrawal limits policy, Emefiele insists

Imo boils as gunmen kill Pawpaw’s brother, injure police commissioner.

Imo boils as gunmen kill Pawpaw’s brother, injure police commissioner