2023: INEC begins preliminary display of voters’ register in Cross River

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun display of preliminary voters’ register in Cross River, following the just-suspended Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

INEC (TheSun)
INEC (TheSun)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new register was displayed at the commission’s office in Calabar and its area offices across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

Mrs Tonia Nwobi, INEC’s spokesperson in the state, said the display will end on Aug. 22.

“The public is to scrutinise the register with a view to making claims on or raise objections against the inclusion of registrants,” she said.

The register showed names and particulars of candidates and their political parties.as part of preparation for the 2023 general elections,

For the 25 vacant seats in the Cross River State House of Assembly, a total of 187 candidates from 12 political parties are contesting to fill the seats.

NAN reports that 11 political parties fielded 69 and 28 candidates for the eight House of Representatives seats and three senatorial seats respectively.

