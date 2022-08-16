2023: INEC begins preliminary display of voters’ register in Cross River

Mrs Tonia Nwobi, INEC’s spokesperson in the state, said the display will end on Aug. 22.

“The public is to scrutinise the register with a view to making claims on or raise objections against the inclusion of registrants,” she said.

The register showed names and particulars of candidates and their political parties.as part of preparation for the 2023 general elections,

For the 25 vacant seats in the Cross River State House of Assembly, a total of 187 candidates from 12 political parties are contesting to fill the seats.