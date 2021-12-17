RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2023: I'm going back to my farm after retirement - Buhari

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Buhari says he'll continue to do his best for Nigeria until he leaves office.

President Muhammadu Buhari on his livestock farm in Daura, Katsina State [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari on his livestock farm in Daura, Katsina State [Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari says he's looking forward to the end of his second term in office so he can return to his farm.

The president has in the past been vocal that his retirement plan is to go back to his livestock farm in his native Daura, Katsina State.

He repeated it on Friday, December 17, 2021 during a brief ceremony to celebrate his 79th birthday in Istanbul, Turkey.

"I look forward to the year 2023 when I finish, to go home to take charge of my farm.

"Between now and that time, I will do the best that is possible to advance the interest of the nation and its people, and carry out my duties as prescribed by the constitution," he said to the Nigerian delegation attending a partnership summit in Turkey.

The president was presented with a cake decorated in Nigeria's national colours, in a brief ceremony that had ministers and other top government officials in attendance.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and Ambassador of Nigeria to Turkey, Ismail Yusuf Abba, commended the former military ruler for doing great work for Nigeria.

"Minister Onyeama noted in particular that the President continues to have a good run with his health, getting better and more active with time," an official Presidency statement read.

The ceremony held shortly before Buhari met with Turkish president, Tayyip Recep Erdogan, at Dolmabahce Palace.

Authors:

Samson Toromade

