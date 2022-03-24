2023: I will pull Nigeria out of poverty - Peter Obi vows

Obi said this during a meeting with Anambra State monarchs on Thursday, March 24, 2023 where he declared his intention to contest for presidency in 2023.

Obi's declaration came barely 24 hours after attending the declaration ceremony of former vice president Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Obi while making his declaration before the traditional rulers in Awka said he decided to inform them first in order to seek their blessings and prayers.

“I am talking to the traditional rulers because if somebody begins any journey, he must first tell his fathers. I am telling you as my fathers that I am coming out to contest the position of the president of Nigeria.

“You know me and you know how Nigeria is today. In 2019, I went with Atiku as the vice presidential candidate, but today, I want to come out on my own.

“I just came to seek your blessings as the traditional rulers of the state. I am here to tell you as my own fathers, that I am aspiring for the president of Nigeria,” he said.

“If I am voted as the President, I will secure Nigerians, create jobs for the teeming youths of the country and pull Nigeria out of poverty.

“Everything I have done regarding resources, I have managed them proudly. I want to move this country forward. I am a Nigerian, I believe in one united Nigeria, I want it secured.