ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2023 Greater Lagos Fiesta kicks off with huge turnout of pleasure seekers

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that the fiesta was a remarkable celebration of culture, music and entertainment.

2023 Greater Lagos Fiesta kicks off with huge turnout of pleasure seekers [NAN]
2023 Greater Lagos Fiesta kicks off with huge turnout of pleasure seekers [NAN]

Recommended articles

A statement by Omowunmi Seriki, Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said that the fiesta held from Dec. 29 to Jan. 1, 2024, had been impressive so far.

Speaking at the Badagry venue of the event on Friday, the Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Solomon Bonu, expressed satisfaction with the huge turnout of fun lovers.

He said that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved the hosting of the event as a way of bringing Lagos youths together for entertainment, fun and relaxation.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the event also provides a platform for the discovery of talents and exposure for indigenous artists, comedians and entertainers to further showcase their talents in each of the divisions of the state.

He said, “Not only will the Greater Lagos Fiesta be a hub of musical brilliance, it will also be a platform to celebrate the vibrant culture and traditions of Lagos state.

“From traditional dances to captivating art displays, attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the cultural heritage of these Lagos residents.”

In Ikorodu, the council chairman of Igbogbo Bayeku, Sesan Daisi, declared the entertainment show open on behalf of Gov. Sanwo-Olu.

Daisi promised that residents would enjoy more dividends of democracy and developmental projects in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the fiesta was a remarkable celebration of culture, music and entertainment.

He noted that upcoming artists, indigenous entertainers, and A-List artists like Davido, Kizz Daniel, Flavour, Olamide, Teni, Mayorkun, Seyi Vibez, Spyro, Shallipopi and many others were expected to continue to provide entertainment for residents throughout the event.

According to the statement, the Agege Stadium venue under the Ikeja division, with children’s corner, has participants engaging in different fun activities like face painting, dancing competitions, and games.

“In Epe, there were live performances by the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture troupe and some indigenous artists and entertainers were witnessed by a large crowd of fun lovers across the entire division.

“The Greater Lagos Fiesta guarantees an unforgettable experience for music lovers of all genres.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt to deliver re-modeled Teslim Balogun Stadium, 4 others in 2024

Lagos govt to deliver re-modeled Teslim Balogun Stadium, 4 others in 2024

Gov Mutfwang went to brief Tinubu in Lagos, not to make merry - Media aide

Gov Mutfwang went to brief Tinubu in Lagos, not to make merry - Media aide

Group expresses concern over Rivers' presidential peace accord

Group expresses concern over Rivers' presidential peace accord

2023 Greater Lagos Fiesta kicks off with huge turnout of pleasure seekers

2023 Greater Lagos Fiesta kicks off with huge turnout of pleasure seekers

Bayelsa govt summons parents of 4-year-old bride, 54-year-old groom

Bayelsa govt summons parents of 4-year-old bride, 54-year-old groom

Lagosians give Tinubu cold shoulder as his convoy passes through market

Lagosians give Tinubu cold shoulder as his convoy passes through market

FG adds 20 new motor parks for 50% transport fares cut

FG adds 20 new motor parks for 50% transport fares cut

This is the time to bring your investments home, Otti tells Abia indigenes

This is the time to bring your investments home, Otti tells Abia indigenes

Igbos responsible for major investments in Nigeria - Speaker

Igbos responsible for major investments in Nigeria - Speaker

Pulse Sports

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Godwin Emefiele during his first court appearance on July 25, 2023 [TheCable]

Procurement Fraud: Emefiele freed from Kuje prison after meeting bail conditions

Lagos senator Abiru distributes 8,500 food packs, says better days coming [Kosofe Post]

Lagos senator Abiru distributes 8,500 food packs, says better days coming

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Excited travellers heap praise on Tinubu over transport subsidy

NDLEA arrests 103 suspects, seize 1, 458.709Kg drugs in Kaduna [Facebook:NDLEA]]

NDLEA arrests 103 suspects, seize 1, 458.709Kg drugs in Kaduna