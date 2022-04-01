2023: Gov. Mohammed urges religious leaders to intensify prayers

The one-day prayer was organised by the Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board.

“We need you to continue to pray for us. The 2023 election is fast approaching and many people have indicated interest in one position or the other.

“Perhaps, because of the progress we have recorded, you may discover that about 10 people are aspiring for only one position under the same party; PDP, and those in the opposition are also contesting.

“You are not politicians, please pray that competent persons will be nominated, especially those with the interest of the state at heart so that together we can work for the development of our dear state, Bauchi,” he said.

Mohammed said that if competent people were given the mandate to lead, it would lead to peace and sustainable development.

“The people need to be careful of how they select their leaders. It mustn’t be me; the people of Bauchi have to put into consideration those that will deliver the much needed dividends of democracy.

“You are the ones that will pray so that Allah will choose for the people leaders that have the interest of the state at heart.

“We need your prayers as religious leaders. On our part, we will not attempt to stop anybody from contesting; we know how we emerged in 2019.

“It is Allah that gives power to whom He so wishes and He is the one that gave us,” he added.

The governor also commended the state’s Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board for organising the prayers.

“May Allah help us so that we will not be boastful. Whatever we do, we are doing it in the interest of the generality of the people of Bauchi state,’’ he said.

Bala said that this was because the people elected his administration.

He gave assurance that he would continue to serve them to the best of his ability.

Alhaji Abdulrahman Idris, Executive Secretary, state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board said that the prayer was organised to sustain relative peace in the area.