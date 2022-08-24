2023 elections: God's will will be done and Nigerians will rejoice - Kumuyi

God's factor: The respected cleric also declared that only God has the power to determine who will be the next president of the country next year, adding that Nigerians will have cause to rejoice at the end of the whole process.

Kumuyi disclosed this when he visited the Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, Oba Victor Kiladejo, at his palace on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, The Punch reported.

The visit was part of the pre-activities of the church to usher in a six-day crusade tagged, ”Global Crusade with Kumuyi”, holding in the ancient town.

Kumuyi's word: “As to next year, 2023 about the election, everything is in the hands of God. I want to tell you, no pin drops anywhere in the world without God’s knowledge and nobody goes ahead without God’s control. He controls everything that happens in the world.

“Would there be an election next year? would there not be an election? Who will emerge as the president of our country? Who will come out as governor of each of the states? Known unto God before the beginning of time and what we want in answer to the problem of contentious people in our land. What He wants will come true. When a lion is coming, no rat stands in his way and says you can’t pass.

“When the Almighty says this is what it is, for Nigeria in particular, for 2023 in particular, no elephant of a man can stand in its way. God’s will will be done and we will all rejoice.”

God's directive: Commenting on why the church chose the Ondo town as venue of the crusade, Kumuyi revealed that the decision was based on a divine guidance.

“At this time, we are choosing Ondo City because God has led us to do so. He, God choose Ondo for GCK,” the man of God stated.