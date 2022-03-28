2023 elections will not affect 2022 census, NPC assures Nigerians

He said there was still a long time for the election campaign to commence, stating that the period in between was enough for conducting the census.

Kwarra explained that the Commission was leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the results of the census are acceptable to Nigerians and the quality of the data to be generated meets international best standards for planning purposes

He said, “If we are to align ourselves with the vision and mission statement of the Commission, whose vision is to become the population centre of excellence and the most responsive public institution in Nigeria and a mission to be the leading demographic agency in Africa, meeting the data needs of end-users and ensuring robust population quality for national transformation and global competitiveness, then, we must all work assiduously to achieve these goals.

“Let me use this opportunity to assure my fellow countrymen and women that the National Population Commission is irrevocably committed to positively rewriting the history of censuses in Nigeria and delivering to this great nation an accurate and reliable census that will be purposefully relevant in the drive towards sustainable development.

“Preparations for the 2022 Population and Housing Census are on course and the Commission is confident that the prospect for an accurate and reliable census appears brighter than ever.

