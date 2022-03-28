RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2023 elections will not affect 2022 census, NPC assures Nigerians

Authors:

Ima Elijah

The National Population Commission has assured Nigerians that the proposed 2022 general census will be conducted, the commission however said it could not give a particular date yet as plans were still ongoing.

Nigerians exercising their civic responsibility during an election. [posteritymediang]
Nigerians exercising their civic responsibility during an election. [posteritymediang]

As the Nigerian Population Commission (NPC) gears up for the conduct of the 2022 Population and Housing census, the Commission’s Chairman, Hon Nasir Isa Kwarra, on Monday, assured that the 2023 general elections will not interfere with the exercise.

Recommended articles

He said there was still a long time for the election campaign to commence, stating that the period in between was enough for conducting the census.

Kwarra explained that the Commission was leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the results of the census are acceptable to Nigerians and the quality of the data to be generated meets international best standards for planning purposes

He said, “If we are to align ourselves with the vision and mission statement of the Commission, whose vision is to become the population centre of excellence and the most responsive public institution in Nigeria and a mission to be the leading demographic agency in Africa, meeting the data needs of end-users and ensuring robust population quality for national transformation and global competitiveness, then, we must all work assiduously to achieve these goals.

Let me use this opportunity to assure my fellow countrymen and women that the National Population Commission is irrevocably committed to positively rewriting the history of censuses in Nigeria and delivering to this great nation an accurate and reliable census that will be purposefully relevant in the drive towards sustainable development.

Preparations for the 2022 Population and Housing Census are on course and the Commission is confident that the prospect for an accurate and reliable census appears brighter than ever.

Kwarra explained that the Commission was leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the results of the census are acceptable to Nigerians and the quality of the data to be generated meets international best standards for planning purposes

He said, “If we are to align ourselves with the vision and mission statement of the Commission, whose vision is to become the population centre of excellence and the most responsive public institution in Nigeria and a mission to be the leading demographic agency in Africa, meeting the data needs of end-users and ensuring robust population quality for national transformation and global competitiveness, then, we must all work assiduously to achieve these goals.

Let me use this opportunity to assure my fellow countrymen and women that the National Population Commission is irrevocably committed to positively rewriting the history of censuses in Nigeria and delivering to this great nation an accurate and reliable census that will be purposefully relevant in the drive towards sustainable development.

Preparations for the 2022 Population and Housing Census are on course and the Commission is confident that the prospect for an accurate and reliable census appears brighter than ever."

On the exact date for the conduct of the 2022 Population and Housing Census in Nigeria, Kwarra said the census would definitely be conducted without being specific on the actual date.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile amid Russo-Ukrainian war

North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile amid Russo-Ukrainian war

2023 elections will not affect 2022 census, NPC assures Nigerians

2023 elections will not affect 2022 census, NPC assures Nigerians

Printing of PVCs delayed due to review of voters’ register, says INEC

Printing of PVCs delayed due to review of voters’ register, says INEC

Emefiele dismisses rumoured presidential bid, says he’s focused on fighting inflation

Emefiele dismisses rumoured presidential bid, says he’s focused on fighting inflation

President Buhari deserves leadership accolades, says Tinubu

President Buhari deserves leadership accolades, says Tinubu

Tinubu has set standard in leadership, governance and philanthropy, says Buhari

Tinubu has set standard in leadership, governance and philanthropy, says Buhari

Nelson Mandela's arrest warrant auctioned as NFT for $130,000

Nelson Mandela's arrest warrant auctioned as NFT for $130,000

Adamu mocks PDP members, says they're expecting APC convention to fail

Adamu mocks PDP members, says they're expecting APC convention to fail

Court reduces Mompha’s bail sum from N200 million to N25 million

Court reduces Mompha’s bail sum from N200 million to N25 million

Trending

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes. [Twitter:Punch]

FG demolishes former headquarters of AIB-N valued at N5bn

Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos (image used for illustration) [FAAN]

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence.

MultiChoice increases prices of GOtv and DStv packages

MultiChoice increases prices of DStv and GOtv packages