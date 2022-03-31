RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2023 elections: PDP extends sales of forms, reschedules screening

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended sales of Nomination and Expression of Interest forms for 2023 general elections by a week.

The PDP said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ologunagba said that the deadline has been shifted from Friday, April 1 to April 8.

“In the same vein, the last day for the return of already completed forms as well as the screening for both the State House of Assembly and National Assembly (Senate and House of Representatives) has been rescheduled as follows:

“Last date for submission of already completed forms for States House of Assembly: -Sunday, April 10 by 6 p.m.

“National Assembly: -Sunday, April 10 by 6 p.m,” he said.

Ologunagba said that the party has also rescheduled screening for aspirants for States of House of Assembly to April 12 while screening for National Assembly aspirants will hold on April 14.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the last day for the purchase of all forms is now fixed for Friday, April 8,” he said.

