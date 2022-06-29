RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2023 Elections: “Oga Bello” advises youths against political thuggery

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Veteran Actor, Adebayo Salami, popularly known as “Oga Bello”, has advised the youth to desist from being used as political thugs as campaigns for the 2023 General Elections approach.

Adebayo Salami
Adebayo Salami

Salami in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos, gave the advice against the backdrop of such occurrences during past elections and political campaigns.

Recommended articles

He advised the youth to jettison all forms of monetary enticement and remain focused on picking the candidates of their choice without being influenced.

Salami urged them to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to be able to participate in the forthcoming elections.

According to him, the youth have huge role to play in ensuring free, fair, peaceful and credible elections.

“I like to warn our youths to desist from being used as political thugs, which does not portray them as good citizens.

“This warning is coming now because I believe the success of the elections will be determined by the youths.

“I advise that we all comport ourselves as responsible and patriotic citizens of our great nation.

“The youth should refuse to be brainwashed or manipulated with money but focus on getting their PVCs and vote for their choice candidates at the right time,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC: Ex-Kano Gov, Shekarau defects to NNPP over unsolved issues with Ganduje

APC: Ex-Kano Gov, Shekarau defects to NNPP over unsolved issues with Ganduje

Court restrains Oyo Assembly from impeaching Deputy Governor

Ortom calls out PDP for betraying Wike

Ortom calls out PDP for betraying Wike

Osinbajo presides over cabinet meeting

Osinbajo presides over cabinet meeting

2023 Elections: “Oga Bello advises youths against political thuggery

2023 Elections: “Oga Bello” advises youths against political thuggery

Gov Yahaya Bello praised as his projects in Kogi surface on social media

Gov Yahaya Bello praised as his projects in Kogi surface on social media

Lagos unveils policy on safe abortions for residents

Lagos unveils policy on safe abortions for residents

TUC gives strike notice to Gov. Fayemi over unpaid workers’ benefits

TUC gives strike notice to Gov. Fayemi over unpaid workers’ benefits

Group wants Pam as Tinubu’s running mate for 2023

Group wants Pam as Tinubu’s running mate for 2023

Trending

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu’s arrest in UK, what we know so far

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu (TheNation)

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, Immigration, 2 banks

Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu. [TheNation]

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil