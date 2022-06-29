2023 Elections: “Oga Bello” advises youths against political thuggery

He advised the youth to jettison all forms of monetary enticement and remain focused on picking the candidates of their choice without being influenced.

Salami urged them to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to be able to participate in the forthcoming elections.

According to him, the youth have huge role to play in ensuring free, fair, peaceful and credible elections.

“I like to warn our youths to desist from being used as political thugs, which does not portray them as good citizens.

“This warning is coming now because I believe the success of the elections will be determined by the youths.

“I advise that we all comport ourselves as responsible and patriotic citizens of our great nation.