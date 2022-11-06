RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2023 elections: Lai Mohammed urges media not to overheat polity

News Agency Of Nigeria

As the 2023 general elections draw nearer, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has advised the media not to overheat the polity.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]

Recommended articles

In an interview with newsmen at the event, Mohammed said the media should see the current season in the country as “the most trying season’’

As a megaphone to what the politicians say and do, the media should be moderate in discharging their duty.

“Don’t allow yourself to be used by anybody to further aggravate the challenges in the country.

“Don’t just see your duty as reporting hook line and sinker what politicians tell you, but be circumspect of the import and impact of what you release to the public to read.

“You should also understand that the kind of headlines you cast are what inform and educate Nigerians and non -Nigerians in and outside the country,’’ he said.

The minister also urged the media to project positive image of Nigeria.

According to him, it is the responsibility of the media to let the world know that the challenges the country is facing are surmountable and are not more than what other countries are facing.

The minister also underscored the need for the media to promote peace and cohesion.

He contended that “it is because we have a country call Nigeria that journalists can practice their profession in peace’’

On the wedding proper, the minister gave gratitude to God for a successful and peaceful event.

He wished the couple a happy home and thanked those who came from far and near to attend the ceremony.

The minister’s wife who also spoke to newsmen advised the couple never to sleep with grudges but ensure they settle their differences before sunset.

She described the bride as a “very down-to-earth, intelligent and decent person and wished her the very best in her marriage.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 elections: Lai Mohammed urges media not to overheat polity

2023 elections: Lai Mohammed urges media not to overheat polity

Unilorin commences Post-UTME registration November 7

Unilorin commences Post-UTME registration November 7

Gov. Matawalle receives 1,000 PDP women into APC in Zamfara

Gov. Matawalle receives 1,000 PDP women into APC in Zamfara

Adamawa lawmaker donates 10 vehicles to Tinubu’s campaign

Adamawa lawmaker donates 10 vehicles to Tinubu’s campaign

Buhari inaugurates 385-member campaign council for Gov. Sule’s reelection

Buhari inaugurates 385-member campaign council for Gov. Sule’s reelection

2023: Ibadan Mogajis, Baales, others endorse Tinubu for President

2023: Ibadan Mogajis, Baales, others endorse Tinubu for President

Allow Ekweremadu defend himself over forfeited properties - Ohaneze tells FG

Allow Ekweremadu defend himself over forfeited properties - Ohaneze tells FG

FG denies payment of half salary to ASUU in October

FG denies payment of half salary to ASUU in October

Kidnappers release 21 teenagers taken from a farm in Katsina State

Kidnappers release 21 teenagers taken from a farm in Katsina State

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Amanda Azubuike.

Nigerian woman promoted to General in U.S. Army

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking. (Channels)

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking

A Lagos bus stop by Dami Akinbode (Unsplash)

Commuters stranded as Lagos bus drivers kick-off strike

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles