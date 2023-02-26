ADVERTISEMENT
Elections hold in some parts of Plateau on Sunday

News Agency Of Nigeria

The destruction of BVAS caused the postponement of the Saturday elections.

Nigerians participated in the presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday, February 2023
Agundu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shortly after going round Jos and other parts of the state to assess the ongoing process.

He also said that voting was still ongoing in several polling units in Jos North, Jos South and Mangu local government areas.

The REC explained that the voting time was generally extended to enable registered voters to perform their civic responsibilities.

He attributed the late commencement of voting in most areas to the technical hitches encountered during the exercise.

"As I speak to you this night some polling units in Jos North, Jos South and Mangu LGAs are still voting.

"This is due to the massive turnout of voters; the number is unprecedented and we needed to allow everyone to cast their votes.

"We experienced some hitches that caused late commencement of voting but we were able to address them.

"Voting in some polling units in Kanam will continue on Sunday, February 26, due to the destruction of some Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the units by suspected thugs," he said.

The REC, however, said that new BVAS machines had been deployed to the affected polling units for the continuation of voting in the areas on Sunday.

He appealed to the people to be patient as the commission collates results from all the local government areas.

News Agency Of Nigeria

