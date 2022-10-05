2023 Elections: GOC warns soldiers against partisanship

“Remain apolitical in order not to dent your career; whenever you are called upon during the election, you should remain neutral and apolitical.

“Maintain your professional ethics and shun any act of partisanship in the discharge of your duties,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the GOC, who assumed duty on Aug. 12, said that the visit was for him to be conversant with all the units under his command.

He commended the officers and men of the Brigade for their good conduct and professionalism, and extended the goodwill of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya.

“I want to commend you for your commitment and dedication from the brief report I got even before coming, I am encouraged with your behaviour.