RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2023 Elections: GOC warns soldiers against partisanship

News Agency Of Nigeria

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Aminu Chinade has warned officers and men of the command against involvement in partisan politics as the country prepared for general election in 2023.

Maj-Gen Aminu Chinade (TheNewsBearer)
Maj-Gen Aminu Chinade (TheNewsBearer)

The GOC gave the warning on Tuesday during his familiarization visit to the Headquarters 4 Brigade Nigerian Army, in Benin.

Recommended articles

“Remain apolitical in order not to dent your career; whenever you are called upon during the election, you should remain neutral and apolitical.

“Maintain your professional ethics and shun any act of partisanship in the discharge of your duties,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the GOC, who assumed duty on Aug. 12, said that the visit was for him to be conversant with all the units under his command.

He commended the officers and men of the Brigade for their good conduct and professionalism, and extended the goodwill of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya.

“I want to commend you for your commitment and dedication from the brief report I got even before coming, I am encouraged with your behaviour.

“I also want to employ you to work closely with the host community, with a view to contribute to the security of the state and provide enabling environment, especially in this election period,” Chinade said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'They were terrorists', Birnin-Gwari residents reply El-Rufai over lynching of ‘herders’

'They were terrorists', Birnin-Gwari residents reply El-Rufai over lynching of ‘herders’

Drug Abuse: Lagos is building biggest mental health rehabilitation home – Sanwo-Olu

Drug Abuse: Lagos is building biggest mental health rehabilitation home – Sanwo-Olu

2023: Police assure Zamfara of peaceful election as political parties sign peace accord

2023: Police assure Zamfara of peaceful election as political parties sign peace accord

Uzodimma approves free medical care for Imo workers

Uzodimma approves free medical care for Imo workers

Ekiti to vaccinate 320,000 children against measles – Official

Ekiti to vaccinate 320,000 children against measles – Official

Akwa Ibom Govt restates commitment to plant 2m seedlings for coconut refinery

Akwa Ibom Govt restates commitment to plant 2m seedlings for coconut refinery

2023 Elections: GOC warns soldiers against partisanship

2023 Elections: GOC warns soldiers against partisanship

Osinbajo tasks armed forces on leveraging digital technology to fight insecurity

Osinbajo tasks armed forces on leveraging digital technology to fight insecurity

Atiku commends UN support on Nigeria’s democratic process

Atiku commends UN support on Nigeria’s democratic process

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

PDP Chieftains, Nyesome Wike, Atiku Abubakar and Iyorchia Ayu (TheNATION)

Scandal in PDP as NWC members return 'mysterious' N122.4m to the party

Vice President 'Yemi Osinbajo (L), President Muhammadu Buhari (M) and Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) taking a selfie

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

Don't let politicians wreck Nigeria - Obasanjo tells religious leaders