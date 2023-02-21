ADVERTISEMENT
2023 Elections: Federal High Court judges to proceed on short vacation Feb. 22

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal High Court of Nigeria has asked its judges across the federation to proceed on a short break to enable them participate in the forthcoming General Election.

In a circular obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday, signed by its Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho, tthe judges are to embark on vacation from Feb. 22, untill Feb. 28.

The Chief Judge, however, mandated heads of its divisions in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt to ensure that a judge is designated to cater for the legal needs of the North, South-West, South South/South-East Geo-political zones.

The circular partly reads: ”In view of the forthcoming 2023 general elections, your Lordships are by this Circular letter permitted to observe a short break in order to perform your civic duties.

“Your Lordships are to sit on Wednesday before proceeding on the break and shall resume work on Feb. 28.

“The administrative Judges in the Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt Judicial Divisions, shall ensure that a judge is designated to cater for the North, South-West, SouthSouth/South-East Geo-political Areas, respectively, regarding urgent matters during the period," he said

