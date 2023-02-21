2023 Elections: Federal High Court judges to proceed on short vacation Feb. 22

The Chief Judge, however, mandated heads of its divisions in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt to ensure that a judge is designated to cater for the legal needs of the North, South-West, South South/South-East Geo-political zones.

The circular partly reads: ”In view of the forthcoming 2023 general elections, your Lordships are by this Circular letter permitted to observe a short break in order to perform your civic duties.

“Your Lordships are to sit on Wednesday before proceeding on the break and shall resume work on Feb. 28.