2023 elections: CAN to educate the electorate on aspirants

The cleric said this while announcing the 2022 Inter-Denominational Divine Service, to be held on Saturday, 20th February, to pray for peace in the country.

Adegbite stressed the importance of CAN playing an active role in enlightening the electorate on the need to update their voter cards and making voters well versed regarding the candidates.

“Our local government area officials are in the field to sensitize people on the need to update their voter cards in order to participate in the elections that would give the country better leaders come 2023,” the man of God stated. “At the moment, the project is mobilization for voter registration.

“After this, the mobilization will change to participation, choice of candidate to vote for, and securing of votes after the election to ensure that the people votes count.

“This is a democratic system and we must be part of the process that brings leaders over us and not rulers.

He concluded by emphasizing that citizens must no longer feel pressured before casting their votes.