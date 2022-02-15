RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2023 elections: CAN to educate the electorate on aspirants

Authors:

Seye Omidiora

The umbrella association will do its best to help voters make informed decisions for next year’s polls.

Rt-Rev-Stephen-Adegbite
Rt-Rev-Stephen-Adegbite

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) will mobilize and educate voters before the 2023 general elections, Rt. Rev. Stephen Adegbite, Chairman, Lagos State Chapter of CAN, revealed on Monday.

Recommended articles

The cleric said this while announcing the 2022 Inter-Denominational Divine Service, to be held on Saturday, 20th February, to pray for peace in the country.

Adegbite stressed the importance of CAN playing an active role in enlightening the electorate on the need to update their voter cards and making voters well versed regarding the candidates.

“Our local government area officials are in the field to sensitize people on the need to update their voter cards in order to participate in the elections that would give the country better leaders come 2023,” the man of God stated. “At the moment, the project is mobilization for voter registration.

“After this, the mobilization will change to participation, choice of candidate to vote for, and securing of votes after the election to ensure that the people votes count.

“This is a democratic system and we must be part of the process that brings leaders over us and not rulers.

He concluded by emphasizing that citizens must no longer feel pressured before casting their votes.

“The period of cabals forcing rulers on the people has passed,” Adegbite continued. “As a people, we need to seize the opportunity of periodic transition offered by the democratic system of governance to improve on our individual and national lives by electing competent leaders of our choice,” he said.

Authors:

Seye Omidiora Seye Omidiora

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 elections: CAN to educate the electorate on aspirants

2023 elections: CAN to educate the electorate on aspirants

Fuel scarcity: Major marketers receive 2 vessels of fuel

Fuel scarcity: Major marketers receive 2 vessels of fuel

Aregbesola blasts Tinubu ahead of Osun governorship primary election

Aregbesola blasts Tinubu ahead of Osun governorship primary election

Tinubu: 2023 presidential hopeful reportedly has shares in Apple and Manchester United

Tinubu: 2023 presidential hopeful reportedly has shares in Apple and Manchester United

FG keen to actualise Humanitarian Ministry’s strategic roadmap - Osibanjo

FG keen to actualise Humanitarian Ministry’s strategic roadmap - Osibanjo

Igboho files lawsuit against Benin Republic for his unlawful detention

Igboho files lawsuit against Benin Republic for his unlawful detention

COVID-19: Federal government remains committed to producing local vaccines

COVID-19: Federal government remains committed to producing local vaccines

Adesina: AfDB chief viewed as trusted successor to Buhari in 2023

Adesina: AfDB chief viewed as trusted successor to Buhari in 2023

Valentine: 165 Red Cross youth corpers donate blood

Valentine: 165 Red Cross youth corpers donate blood

Trending

ASUU declares one-month warning strike

ASUU leaders. (Punch)

Customs intercepts pangolin scales, elephant tusks worth N3.1bn in Lagos

Customs intercepts pangolin scales, elephant tusks worth N3.1bn in Lagos.

Insecurity: I have written my will, I’m not afraid of anybody — Gov Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State (Premium Times)

How adulterated fuel caused petrol scarcity in Lagos [Pulse Explainer]

How adulterated fuel in circulation caused petrol scarcity in Lagos.