ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2023 Elections: AIG Zone-14 cautions politicians against inciting violence

News Agency Of Nigeria

The newly-deployed Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone-14, Katsina command, Mr Ahmed Abdulrahman, has cautioned politicians against inciting violence during the 2023 elections.

ASP Shehu Suleiman,
ASP Shehu Suleiman,

The spokesperson of the Command, ASP Shehu Suleiman, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday in Katsina.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to Suleiman, the AIG was posted to oversee the zone, comprising Katsina and Kaduna state Commands, for the 2023 general elections.

He said the AIG reiterated his readiness to effectively supervise the commands under his watch (Katsina and Kaduna) with a view to strengthening security of the zone before, during and after the polls.

He urged the politicians to abstain from any acts that might heat up the polity and incite violence as no breach of peace would be tolerated.

Sulieman said that the AIG was delighted to be in Zone-14, Katsina, to complement the effort of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali, during the 2023 elections.

“In fulfillment of this objective, the AIG will strengthen the existing synergy between the police and critical stakeholders in the zone, especially the sister security agencies.

“All hands must be on deck to safeguard this forthcoming election’s integrity,” he said.

He, however, said the AIG craved the indulgence of the good people of the zone to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner while exercising their civil rights.

Suleiman added that the IGP ordered the posting of AIG Abdulrahman from the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, in Kano State, to oversee the election in the zone.

Suleiman said that the former AIG in charge of the zone, Mr Edward Chukwuka-Egbuka, was deployed to Zone 10 Sokoto.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LP chair confirms killing of Enugu East senatorial candidate by gunmen

LP chair confirms killing of Enugu East senatorial candidate by gunmen

Rivers: INEC distributes sensitive election materials to 3 LGAs

Rivers: INEC distributes sensitive election materials to 3 LGAs

PDP, LP lose scores of members to APC in FCT

PDP, LP lose scores of members to APC in FCT

2023 Elections: 104-year-old endorses Peter Obi, says he’ll transform Nigeria

2023 Elections: 104-year-old endorses Peter Obi, says he’ll transform Nigeria

‘Japa' with sense, Runsewe tells Nigerians

‘Japa' with sense, Runsewe tells Nigerians

2023 Elections: AIG Zone-14 cautions politicians against inciting violence

2023 Elections: AIG Zone-14 cautions politicians against inciting violence

Nigeria winning illicit drug trafficking fight, says Runsewe

Nigeria winning illicit drug trafficking fight, says Runsewe

1 woman dies every 2 minutes during pregnancy or childbirth – WHO

1 woman dies every 2 minutes during pregnancy or childbirth – WHO

2023 Elections: Utomi tasks foreign election observers on uprightness, commitment

2023 Elections: Utomi tasks foreign election observers on uprightness, commitment

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

At least 18 Nigerian nurses charged in US over fake certificates.

At least 18 Nigerian nurses charged in US over fake certificates

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari. [Twitter/@aishambuhari]

Aisha Buhari posts fake news about old naira notes

Naira notes on display [Guardian]

CBN says it didn't ask banks to collect old N500, N1000 notes from customers

Bola Tinubu [Twitter/@mzk11uk]

EFCC denies raiding Tinubu's home for ₦400 billion loot