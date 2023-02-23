2023 Elections: AIG Zone-14 cautions politicians against inciting violence

According to Suleiman, the AIG was posted to oversee the zone, comprising Katsina and Kaduna state Commands, for the 2023 general elections.

He said the AIG reiterated his readiness to effectively supervise the commands under his watch (Katsina and Kaduna) with a view to strengthening security of the zone before, during and after the polls.

He urged the politicians to abstain from any acts that might heat up the polity and incite violence as no breach of peace would be tolerated.

Sulieman said that the AIG was delighted to be in Zone-14, Katsina, to complement the effort of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali, during the 2023 elections.

“In fulfillment of this objective, the AIG will strengthen the existing synergy between the police and critical stakeholders in the zone, especially the sister security agencies.

“All hands must be on deck to safeguard this forthcoming election’s integrity,” he said.

He, however, said the AIG craved the indulgence of the good people of the zone to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner while exercising their civil rights.

Suleiman added that the IGP ordered the posting of AIG Abdulrahman from the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, in Kano State, to oversee the election in the zone.