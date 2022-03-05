2023: EFCC should have jailed most presidential aspirants - Obasanjo

Obasanjo expressed this during an international symposium dedicated to his 85th birthday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The event, held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, with the theme ‘Africa Narrative with Nigeria Situation’, was graced by eminent Nigerians and guests from other countries.

In his address, the strongman of Hilltop Towers disclosed that many presidential aspirants have paid him visits to seek his support for their big aspiration but noted that he has not endorsed anyone for the most coveted seat in Aso Rock.

Obasanjo also ceased the occasion to debunk rumours making the rounds on social media suggesting he has put forward three southern aspirants as his preferred choices for the presidency in 2023.

He maintained that it'll be too premature for him, at this time, to begin to drop names as such can only happen after necessary consultations.

Obasanjo said, “As the quadrennial madness builds a head of steam and the runners and riders crisscross the nation in the quest for nomination as the party flag bearer to the highest office in the land, I read and hear about endorsement and statements in support of candidates that I frankly have not made and forming next political parties that I can never get involved in.

"I was told that social media credited to me the names of three people from the south that I am sponsoring for Presidency in 2023.

“My friend, Professor Ango Abdullahi, who brought this to my knowledge remarked that he did not believe that I made such a statement because it was out of my character. I have neither named names nor stated my position.

"In a situation like the one we are in, I will not rush into naming names without necessary consultations and well-defined principles and criteria. We need to be clear about what Nigeria needs today and why Nigeria needs it. Only then can we answer the question of how that will inform us of the criteria and characteristics for determining who.”

The Owu man argued that some 2023 presidential hopefuls should be cooling their feet in jail if the EFCC and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) had been adequately backed to perform their duty.

Obasanjo said, “Since 1999, we have changed from one political party or another we have manoeuvred and manipulated to the point that election results are no longer reflections of the will of the people and we seemed to be progressively going back rather than going forward politically, economically and socially.

“We have activities without requite actions and personnel to move us forward. If we continue in the same pattern of recycling, sweet-word campaigning, manoeuvring without the substance of integrity, honesty, patriotism, commitment, outreach, courage, understanding of what makes a nation and what make for development, we will soon have to say goodbye to Nigeria as a nation.

“I cast a cursory look at some of the people running around and those for whom people are running around. If EFCC and ICPC will have done their jobs properly and supported adequately by the judiciary, most of them would be in jail. Any person who has no integrity in small things cannot have integrity in big things."

Obasanjo was Nigeria's first President as the country returned to democratic rule in 1999, he completed his tenure in 2007 after his re-election for second term in 2003.