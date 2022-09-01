RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2023 census will eliminate fraud, multiple counting — Commissioner

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dr Ipalibo Harry, a Federal Commissioner representing Rivers in the board of National Population Commission, said the digitisation of the planned 2023 census would eliminate fraud and multiple counting.

Dr Ipalibo Harry
Dr Ipalibo Harry

Harry, who is the Census Committee Chairman, said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN ) on Thursday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

He stated that being the first digital census, every house in Nigeria and the visible inhabitants would be captured and counted.

According to him, the digitalisation of the exercise with available Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) map at their disposal, will ensure credibility of the exercise, and eliminate multiple counting that characterised previous exercises.

While calling on Nigerians to shun all manner of misconception and prejudices about the census, he said that this would be the first Housing and Population census in Nigeria.

“Other censuses in the past were only population counting but this one would be counting both houses and roads.

“And it is also the first digital census where every house in Nigeria is captured, the inhabitants visibly captured and counted.

“If you say you have 10 children, we will see those children who will in turn append their signatures and be counted,” he said.

The commissioner said that the 2023 census would be a paradigm shift from the old practice where people were counted manually.

Harry expressed confidence in the preparedness of the commission to deliver a credible and acceptable census that would be globally acceptable.

He emphasised the need for all Nigerians to be counted during the exercise in order to provide genuine data for national planning and security.

Harry described the 2023 census as an agenda setter for economic, security, political and national planning with provision for accurate data.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 census will eliminate fraud, multiple counting — Commissioner

2023 census will eliminate fraud, multiple counting — Commissioner

Abia Assembly passes disability bill into law

Abia Assembly passes disability bill into law

Resist politicians who wish to disrupt free and fair elections, Jonathan urges youths

Resist politicians who wish to disrupt free and fair elections, Jonathan urges youths

BREAKING: EFCC arrests Ogun Speaker, Oluomo

BREAKING: EFCC arrests Ogun Speaker, Oluomo

My father will build up present achievements, improve in other areas – Tinubu's daughter

My father will build up present achievements, improve in other areas – Tinubu's daughter

Okowa attacks Peter Obi for campaigning in churches

Okowa attacks Peter Obi for campaigning in churches

Strike: Buhari told to sell 8 presidential jets to pay ASUU

Strike: Buhari told to sell 8 presidential jets to pay ASUU

How I ended prolonged ASUU strike in one night, Goodluck Jonathan brags

How I ended prolonged ASUU strike in one night, Goodluck Jonathan brags

Former APC presidential aspirants shun meeting to support Tinubu

Former APC presidential aspirants shun meeting to support Tinubu

Trending

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

BREAKING: FG loses to Abba Kyari in extradition suit

Kashim Shettima at the NBA Conference in Lagos. (PremiumTimes)

Shettima explains why he dressed shabbily to NBA conference

Mr Ahmad AL-Horr, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Qatar in Nigeria.

Qatar woos Nigerian doctors, engineers willing to migrate

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, CEO/Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM). [Twitter/@Ezeakachidozie]

Nigeria warns nationals against travelling to Northern Cyprus