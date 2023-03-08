2023 census will address developmental challenges- Emir

The emir was represented by Dr Sani Jauro, the DanLawal of Gombe.

The traditional ruler said that knowing the accurate population of any country remained a key tool for national planning and development.

He commended the Federal Government for providing the necessary instruments for the conduct of the 2023 Population and Housing Census after 17 years.

Shehu-Abubakar said the lack of adequate information on population had contributed to some of the challenges being faced by Nigeria.

“Whatever you plan, if you don’t know the number of people you are planning for, you are planning to fail.

“The primary information needed for planning for the population is the number and the various categories of classes of people in the society is key to planning,” he said.

He said the move by the National Population Commission (NPC) to digitise the 2023 census would help prevent the flaws of the 2006 census.

The royal father assured the commission of the traditional institutions in the state’s support towards the success of the census.

“The success of the census is a success for the people and the nation,” he said.

Inaugurating the committee, Mr Meshack Lauco, Commissioner for Information and Culture in Gombe, said the conduct of the 2023 Census was a national assignment that needed collective efforts to achieve.

Lauco is the chairman of the, said census remained a vital tool to accelerate national growth and development through appropriate planning.

The commissioner was represented by Mr Ibrahim Sulaiman, his Permanent Secretary in the ministry.

He urged members of the committee to put in their best towards achieving a successful census for the planning and the development of the country.

Also speaking, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) Director, Gombe State, Mrs Adaline Patari appealed for more sensitisation of the public on the census.

Patari said NOA had started sensitising the public on the upcoming census.