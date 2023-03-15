2023 Census: NPC recruits 30,000 field staff in Bauchi State

He said the Commission also recruited over 2,000 facilitators and special workforce, who had been trained and exposed to the prerequisite knowledge of census exercise.

According to Galoji, the Commission is fully ready towards ensuring reliable, accurate and credible census, adding that personnel recruitment execise has reached 98 per cent in the state.

“Going by the instruction from our headquarters, we are going to start training for the enumerators by March 31, but due to the shift in the date of the state election, we are expecting changes in the date too.

“Presently, we trained 20 Training Managers who are the controllers of the local government areas, they are selected from each of the 20 LGAs in the state.