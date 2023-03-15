ADVERTISEMENT
2023 Census: NPC recruits 30,000 field staff in Bauchi State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Population Commission (NPC) says it has recruited over 30,000 enumerators for 2023 National Housing and Population Census in Bauchi State.

Census field staff
Census field staff

The Public Officer 1, Public Affairs Department of the Commission, Mr Aliyu Galoji stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Bauchi.

He said the Commission also recruited over 2,000 facilitators and special workforce, who had been trained and exposed to the prerequisite knowledge of census exercise.

According to Galoji, the Commission is fully ready towards ensuring reliable, accurate and credible census, adding that personnel recruitment execise has reached 98 per cent in the state.

“Going by the instruction from our headquarters, we are going to start training for the enumerators by March 31, but due to the shift in the date of the state election, we are expecting changes in the date too.

“Presently, we trained 20 Training Managers who are the controllers of the local government areas, they are selected from each of the 20 LGAs in the state.

“There is also another training for Planning Officers, that is the Directors of Planning in the LGAs. We have one representative each from the 20 LGAs,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

