2023: Buhari lauds Zamfara APC reconciliation drive.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau by the state APC Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari represented by the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, visited the state as a Special Guest for the closing ceremony of the 37th National Qur’anic Recitation Competition.

The event was organised by the Center for Islamic Studies, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

Buhari expressed confidence in the APC led-administration in the state under Gov Matawalle for the 2023 general elections.

The president was conducted round the edifice by the state Coordinator, APC presidential campaign council in the state, Marafa.

He commended the arrangement put in place to ensure APC victory in the 2023 general elections.

“The efforts jointly put in place by Matawalle, Yari and Marafa are highly commendable”, Buhari said.

He assured the people of the state that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, if elected, would witness overwhelming transformation, sustaining the achievements recorded by the Buhari-led administration in the last seven years.

The president thanked the people of Zamfara and all Nigerians for their support to his leadership and urged them to sustain support to APC to ensure its victory at all levels in the 2023 polls.

Earlier while receiving the delegation, Matawalle said that Zamfara was the home base of the APC, adding that the opposition parties seemed to be nonexistent in the state.

Matawalle, who is also the North West Zonal Coordinator of the party said that the choice of an experienced state campaign coordinator like Marafa has added had eased his responsibilities.

He said the party had no doubt in massively winning in the zone at all levels in the coming elections following the support and goodwill it was continuously enjoying from the people.

In a welcome address, Marafa said the office was well furnished with the staffers and other logistics needs.

“All the Directorates have been fully equipped which enabled them to complete the duties of mobilising, registering support groups and now only waiting for the elections,” he said.