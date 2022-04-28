2023: APC, PDP, other aspirants must be screened for drug - NDLEA

Marwa appealed to all the political parties to make such tests part of their screening requirements for contestants hoping to run with the party's ticket.

The anti-narcotic agency boss stated this at the 2022 First Quarter Best Performing Commands Awards ceremony at the Agency’s National Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, Punch reported.

Responding to questions from journalists, Marwa disclosed that the agency had been advocating that all public office holders, including political appointees, be subjected to drug integrity tests before they would be considered fit to hold public offices.

He said, “For politicians, we have long advocated and I take the opportunity again to repeat the advocacy that when they run for public office it demands a lot of responsibility from the person and we need to be certain if he’s a person that is already a drug addict/user who will spend all the money he’s given for public service to consume cocaine and his head will not be in a stable condition to handle the affairs he has been entrusted with.

“For this reason, we have advocated and will continue to advocate that drug test be conducted for politicians; some state governments like Kano state is already doing this.

“Not just politicians, but government appointees, and I’ve just sent a letter this morning to the National Chairman of APC, who will be the first of the national working committee I wish to pay an advocacy visit on this issue.

“I recommended that drug tests be incorporated in the screening process for all those interested in running for public office; we’ll do the same to the PDP and other important parties.”

Meanwhile, the NDLEA is not relenting in its efforts to rid the country of illicit drug use and trafficking.