2023: 1.6m PVCs uncollected in Lagos – INEC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 1,693,963 Permanent voter cards (PVCs) are yet to be collected in Lagos State as at Dec. 29.

Permanent Voter's Cards (PVC)
According to the document, Lagos has received 7,510,491 cards from INEC headquarters, comprising 6,570,291 old cards and 940,200 new cards.

It added that out of the cards received by the state, a total of 5,816,528 PVCs (5,653,330 – Old and 163,198 new cards) had so far been collected as of Dec. 29.

Similarly, INEC disclosed that there were 460,643 PVCs (made up of 230,007 old cards from 2011-2019; and 230,636 new cards from 2021 to 2022) that were yet to be collected in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja as at Dec. 24.

The breakdown of the uncollected PVCs per area council in the territory showed that Abuja Municipal Area Council still had 286,868 uncollected PVCs as at Dec. 24.

Also, Abaji had 6, 598; Bwari -98,071; Gwagwalada 38,802; Kuje 11,034, and Kwali 19,270 uncollected cards.

