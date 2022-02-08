2022 UTME: JAMB shifts registration to Feb. 19

The board made this known in a statement, signed by its Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was initially scheduled by JAMB to begin on Saturday, Feb. 12, until March 19.

The board, however, said that the one-week postponement was to allow for further fine-tuning of the upgraded and more user-friendly procedure for the exercise.

“The process, which will be concluded within the one-week extension period, is also aimed at accommodating feedback from candidates and other stakeholders alike.

“JAMB wants the general public to note that the board is ever ready to provide world-class services to Nigerians.

“Furthermore, the new and improved procedures for the 2022/23 UTME registration would be made available on the board’s website, its weekly bulletin as well as other media outlets on Monday, Feb. 14.