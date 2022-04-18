2022 UTME: JAMB optimistic of a hitch-free exercise

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that JAMB had scheduled the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to hold between May 6 and May 16 .

The board said that, it was sure to deliver a seamless exercise in its main examination, in all its 757 centres across the country.

This, it said, followed the success recorded in the mock- UTME which held on Saturday, April 9.

” At the post- examination analysis held to conduct a post mortem of the examination, the Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, disclosed that the mock- examination, conducted in 757 centres across the nation, was held with little or no hitches.

He stated that the board was primed to deliver the most seamless examination ever, come May 6.

The statement also quoted the Registrar as advising proprietors of Computer Based Tests (CBT) centres nationwide, not to rest on their oars, but consolidate on the success recorded in the mock exercise.

Oloyede added that the centres must deliver on a better outcome in the main examination in May.

He reiterated that the the mock examination was instituted to principally test its facilities and ascertain its readiness for the main UTME.

It was also instituted, he explained, to provide candidates the opportunity to experience the testing system and how to apply it in the main examination.

” Taking the mock examination had proved to be one of the most effective test of readiness for the main examination, ” Oloyede said.