UTME: JAMB releases more results; lists names of candidates whose results have been withdrawn

“You will recall that the board, in its earlier release, stated that it will still review the results of the 2021 UTME exercise and any candidate found wanting will have his/her result withheld.

“Out of the withheld results, 13 were discovered to have been involved in examination infractions after they were released and the one earlier withdrawn bringing the total of the results that have been withdrawn to 14.

“Results of 332 blind candidates, whose examination was conducted this month, have also been released,” he said.

The board listed the candidates whose results were withdrawn to include: Gabriel Michael, Lawson Joy, Sadiq Auwal, Attama Ikedichukwu( earlier withdrawn) Tambaya Yahaya, Anowa Anointing and Ogbonna Dibia.