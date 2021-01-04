The board who gave the advice a weekly Bulletin of the Office of the Registrar , said that it has yet to begin the sale of the 2021 Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms.

”JAMB reiterates that it has not began sale of its 2021 UTME and Direct Entry (DE) application forms, neither has it announced a date for the exercise.

”The clarification became necessary following fake news that the board has began the sale and was urging prospective applicants to procure same from some nebulous selling outlets.

”The public is to note that the news of purported sale of the registration forms is false and an attempt to mislead the public.”

The board stated that it has defined channels of communicating to the public and has not delegated any persons or group of persons to handle the sale on its behalf.

It also added that the public would be duly informed on the commencement of the exercise via appropriate media platforms once it was done planning the process.

JAMB explained that the delay in the start of the sale of the application forms was as a result of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic in the country but would conclude arrangements soon.

The board urged all to always confirm information relating to its activities on the provided various online platforms, so as not to succumb to the antics of fraudsters.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 2.1 million candidates registered for the 2020 UTME and Direct Entry.