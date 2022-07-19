2021 Recruitment: Police begin documentation of successful candidates on July 23 in Niger

Abiodun said that candidates could check their recruitment status on the portal: www.policerecruitment.gov.ng.

” Successful candidates are advised to print out their Invitation Slips and report at the Police Training School (PTS), Minna on July, 23 as late comers would not be admitted.

However, candidates are to proceed to the training school with two pairs of white vest and short, two pairs of white canvas and socks, two pairs of white bed sheets.

Other items required include two white pillow cases, two pairs of white sports wear, small food flask with two flat plates and set of cutleries, one hoe, cutlass, broom, bucket and toiletries.

Hard cover note books, original and photocopies of National Identity Number (NIN) slip, original and photocopies of credentials, four passport-size photographs with white background are also needed.