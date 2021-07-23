RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

IGP Baba orders arrest of fake Police recruiters

Authors:

Samson Toromade

An investigation has commenced into arresting and prosecuting the fraudsters.

Nigeria is massively underpoliced, but the Force says it has not commenced this year's recruitment of new officers [NPF]
Nigeria is massively underpoliced, but the Force says it has not commenced this year's recruitment of new officers [NPF]

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has raised an alarm about a fake recruitment of new officers to the Force currently being promoted by fraudsters.

Recommended articles

Force spokesperson, CP Frank Mba, in a statement on Friday, July 23, 2021 warned members of the public against falling for the fraudulent online recruitment schemes.

He said recruitment portals opened for the 2021 Police Constables Recruitment exercise are fake, and should be dismissed.

"The general public is hereby advised that, as is customary with the Nigeria Police Force, every recruitment process of the Force commences with an official statement and advertisement in relevant mass media platforms, with detailed information on processes and procedures.

"This the Force will do as soon as it is set for the exercise," Mba said.

An investigation has commenced into arresting and prosecuting the fraudsters behind the bogus recruitment schemes which are usually set up for all of Nigeria's security agencies.

Tens of thousands of young Nigerians regularly apply for constable roles in the Police Force during recruitment, but only about 10,000 are usually recruited annually.

There have been pressing demands for thousands more officers to be recruited to challenge escalating insecurity all over the country.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Public display of affluence dangerous, DSS warns Nigerians

Kano govt makes NIN compulsory for secondary school students

Buhari begs historians, intellectuals to be fair in assessment of his govt

Support fight against criminality in South-East, Irabor urges ex-military officers

Court orders DSS to produce detained Igboho's aides in court

IGP Baba orders arrest of fake Police recruiters

Police kill notorious bandit, rescue 11 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

Senator James Manager caught kneeling before ex-convict Ibori

FG commences payment of benefits to deceased doctors