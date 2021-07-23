IGP Baba orders arrest of fake Police recruiters

Force spokesperson, CP Frank Mba, in a statement on Friday, July 23, 2021 warned members of the public against falling for the fraudulent online recruitment schemes.

He said recruitment portals opened for the 2021 Police Constables Recruitment exercise are fake, and should be dismissed.

"The general public is hereby advised that, as is customary with the Nigeria Police Force, every recruitment process of the Force commences with an official statement and advertisement in relevant mass media platforms, with detailed information on processes and procedures.

"This the Force will do as soon as it is set for the exercise," Mba said.

An investigation has commenced into arresting and prosecuting the fraudsters behind the bogus recruitment schemes which are usually set up for all of Nigeria's security agencies.

Tens of thousands of young Nigerians regularly apply for constable roles in the Police Force during recruitment, but only about 10,000 are usually recruited annually.