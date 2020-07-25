The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, Lagos State has said that the senior secondary school pupils will resume on Monday, August 3, 2020.

While speaking at a press briefing on Friday, July 25, 2020, Amusa Olawale, the president of the association, Lagos State chapter, said there was a plan to conduct the West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination in September.

“In the last meeting the South-West governors had with the commissioners for education, they are still working on how WASSCE would be conducted in September, because if these pupils don’t sit the exam, the 2020/2021 session will be seriously affected”, he said.

Olawale explained that the Lagos State Ministry of Education had permitted them to resume so far necessary requirements were met.

He said, “We had a meeting with the Director General, Quality Assurance, Lagos State Ministry of Education and we shall be resuming on August 3. We have been given clearance for reopening of schools but if a school does not have the requirements, they may not be allowed to resume. For this reason, we also set up NAPPS quality assurance committee to go round and ensure our members meet up with these requirements.”

The Lagos State Government had earlier in June announced that schools would reopen for graduating students in primary six, JSS 3 and SSS 3 on Monday, August 3, 2020.

But days after the announcement, the Federal Government suspended its decision to reopen schools under its control and also advised state governments that were preparing to reopen schools in August to rescind the decision.

The FG said it would prefer the students to lose an academic year than to expose them to coronavirus.