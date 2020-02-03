The Commandant of the corps, Mr Abdullah Ibrahim, disclosed this when he visited the Zonal JAMB Office in Maiduguri on Monday.

Ibrahim said that the suspects were arrested for selling the ePINS for the ongoing 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Direct Entry (DE) registration above the stipulated amount.

NSCDC arrests 3 suspects over JAMB form fraud (NAN)

He said that the suspects, identified as Babagana Usman, Abdulmajid Yunusa and Salihu Mohammed, were arrested at Nasarawa and Zamzam Computer centres in the past one week.

Abdullahi reiterated commitment of the corps to partner with the examination body toward ensuring a hitch free and smooth process of the exercise in the state.

Responding, Mr Abubakar Salihu, the JAMB Borno Zonal Coordinator, lauded security agencies for their efforts toward complimenting its effort of providing enabling environment for the smooth conduct of the exercise.

Salihu said that the board had dispatched surveillance team in all the outlets for monitoring, adding that those selling the ePINS higher than the prescribed amount will be sanctioned immediately.

He explained that preliminary investigation revealed that the two centres were not accredited by JAMB, hence operating illegally.

The zonal coordinator said the cost of the ePINs is N3,500 while that of the reading text is N500, adding that N700/750 were charged for registration.

Salihu said that the board had adopted proactive modalities to address poor network and congestion of candidates coming for registration