The Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA) has budgeted N150 million to build a cemetery and equip it for cadets.

The military educational institution contained this in the Federal Government's 2020 budget proposal, which was presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the NDA, the project would be executed by direct labour.

Prior to now, the immediate-past Director of Defence Information, Defence Headquarters, Brig. Gen. John Agim (retd.), was quoted to have said that 15 to 25 percent of new intakes die in training.

“I can assure you that we have a robust training that when you come out of it alive, you know that it is not you but God. You can go for several days without food," he said.

The death rate during training, according to Agim, influenced the military's decision to make it compulsory for applicants to sign a bond that makes them (applicants) responsible for their decision before being admitted into the NDA.