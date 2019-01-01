The Joint Admission and matriculation board (JAMB) has warned prospective candidates to disregard the sales of registration documents being advertised on social media.

The board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, warned the candidates in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, in Lagos.

“It has come to the notice of the board that some fraudsters have listed out centres for the examination and in the process, inserted some illegal ones.

“Let me state here that all the processes concerning the board can only be done by approved Computer Based Centres.” He said.

Speaking about the approved centres for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Benjamin said over 700 centres have so far been accredited for the conduct of the exam. He added that the 2019 UTME is scheduled to begin on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

The Board's spokesperson also said that JAMB would soon publish the list of all approved centres in all its state offices nationwide adding that the sales of registration documents would begin on Thursday, January 10, 2019.

“Already the list of over 700 accredited centres for this examination has been uploaded on our website.

“But we have not published any advert concerning all the processes, we are hoping to do so soon.

“Precisely before the commencement of the sales of the forms just as we will paste the list of all the accredited CBT centres at all our state offices nationwide.

“This is to guide the candidates towards the examination processes in order not to fall prey to these fraudsters who are bent on finding ways of causing pains to innocent Nigerians,” Benjamin said.

Benjamin also advised prospective candidates to go to the “playstore app” on their mobile phones and download “jambibass” to get authentic information regarding the upcoming 2019 UTME.