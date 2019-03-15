The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reportedly reopened its portal for prospective candidates who were unable to complete their 2019 UTME registration before the February 21 deadline.

A statement released on Wednesday, March 14, 2019, and signed by JAMB’s Head of media, Dr. Fabian Benjamin said that 41,063 candidates were unable to complete their registration.

The statement reads in part: “JAMB had closed the sale of its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) application document on 21st February,”

“At the close of the sale and subsequently close of registration portal, it was discovered that 41,063 candidates created a profile and procured either UTME or DE ePINS but were unable to complete their registration formalities after initiating the process.

“We are considering to open the registration portal effective from Wednesday 13th March, for all candidates with either UTME or DE ePINS to complete their registration formalities. The portal would be closed on Friday, 15th March, by 12 midnight.”

Meanwhile, JAMB has rescheduled the conduct of the 2019 Unified Tertiary (UTME) to begin on Thursday April 11, 2019.

The mock exam which was earlier scheduled to hold on March 23 has now been shifted to hold on Monday, April 1, 2019.

JAMB’s Head of Media, Dr. Fabian Benjamin announced the new dates for the mock exam and the 2019 UTME in a statement on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Abuja.