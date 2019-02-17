The Joint Admission and Matriculating Board, (JAMB) has said that by the end of the registration on February 21, not less than 1.8 million candidates would have been registered for the 2019 UTME.

The Board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said this on Sunday, February 17, 2019, in Lagos.

According to NAN, Benjamin expressed satisfaction at the ongoing registration exercise nationwide, adding that so far, it had been smooth with little or no hitches.

However, JAMB’s official Bulletin issued on Sunday said over 1.6 million candidates had registered for the examination between Feb. 10 and Feb. 15 with Lagos recording the highest, with 234,259 candidates.

“Candidates would commence the reprinting of their examination notification slips two weeks to the examination date.

“On the examination slip are candidates’ schedule for the examination, date, time and centre, as well as other necessary information about the examination.

“Two weeks to the commencement of the examination, candidates will have their slips placed on their profiles.

“However, in the event where candidates could not access their slip, such candidates can visit the board’s service portal,on www.jamb.org.ng to print the slip,” the bulletin stated.

Meanwhile, JAMB recently announced that the Board is not going to extend the deadline for the 2019 UTME registration.

JAMB earlier announced that registration will close on Thursday, February 21, 2019.