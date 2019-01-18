Barely one week into the 2019 registration for the Unified Tertiary Education Matriculation Examination (UTME), the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has recorded over N1b from the sales of registration form.

Fabian said JAMB has registered over 300,000 candidates for its 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in one week as each candidate pays N3500 for the registration.

The Board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, January 18, 2019, in Lagos.

JAMB began registration of candidates for the 2019 UTME on Thursday, January 10, 2019 and would close on Thursday, February. 21, 2019.

According to Benjamin, the registration so far has been seamless, and the board is happy with the development.

He said, “We are happy with the way the process is going; we hope it will continue this way.

“So far, we have registered over 300,000 candidates as at Thursday.

“We are happy there have not been issues because so far, there is just a tiny gap between the number of candidates that have acquired the e-pin and that of those that have registered.”

Meanwhile JAMB had insisted that all candidates with issues of biometrics must go over to Abuja for it to be rectified.

“I want to reiterate the fact that only the Registrar of the board has the sole right to attend to such issues.

“Any candidate who may have issues with the capturing of his or her finger prints at their respective points of registration will need to come down to our office in Abuja.

“This will require the Chief Executive to do it himself for the purpose of security,” he said.

In November 2018, JAMB reduced the cost of Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration form from N6000, to N3500.

The Board said the registration fee was reduced in order to alleviate the burden of the cost of the examination on parents.