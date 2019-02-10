The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB has urged prospective candidates for 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to register before Thursday, February 21, 2019.

JAMB said it is not considering extending the duration for registration.

The exam body further said it is the ban of cybercafés and the use of only accredited Computer-Based Test centres for the 2019 UTME registration.

it is satisfied with the use of only accredited Computer-Based Test centres for the ongoing registration of candidates and the ban of cybercafés.

Emmanuel Aguzie, the Chairman of Governing Board of JAMB said this after touring some CBT centres in Lagos on Friday, February 8, 2019.

Meanwhile, JAMB recently announced that in 26 days, 1,205,187 candidates have been registered for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The 2019 UTME is scheduled to take place between Saturday, March 16 and Saturday, March 23, 2019 across the country.