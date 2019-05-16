The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that candidates are now free to check their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results on JAMB portal.

The board’s Head, Media, and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday night in Lagos.

Fabian said over 1.3 million candidates that sat for the exam have already checked their results using the result checker code 55019.

He, however, added that the exam body has started uploading the results on its portal saying, candidates can now view and print their results on the platform.

“Candidates can now check their results on the portal.

“They must first log into their profiles and then, click on ‘check UTME Examination Results’

Fabian also dismissed rumours that the result checker code (55019) was not functional.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, had earlier issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Joint Admission Matriculation Board, JAMB to stop and refund the N50 charge for candidates checking their results.

The students union also threatened to shut down telecom companies over the N50 UTME results charge.

Describing the development as illegal and exploitative, NANS Senate President, Comrade Abdulmajeed Olademeji, in a statement, accused the exam body of conniving with telecommunications providers to charge candidates.

“Nigerian students will relocate temporarily to service providers’ offices until our requests are granted and that would be an opportunity for the Nigerian students to ask for some of their social rights.

“Barricades will be created simultaneously at the headquarters of all the telecommunication networks,”

Recall that on Saturday, May 11, JAMB announced the release of the 2019 UTME results.