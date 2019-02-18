The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has announced its readiness to conduct the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The board said by the end of the registration exercise on Thursday, February 21, 2019, over 1.8 million candidates would have been registered for the 2019 UTME.

However, as a candidate, while you are preparing for this exam, your preparations, you also need to know certain thing to further aid your preparation for the exam.

Here are five things you should know about the upcoming exams.

1. Registration deadline

The Chairman, Governing Board of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, Dr Emmanuel Ndukwe recently said that the board might not extend registration after the expiration of its deadline.

The registration for the 2019 UTME will officially close on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

2. The exam date

The 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination is scheduled to hold between Saturday, March 16 and Saturday, March 23, 2019 across the country.

3. Banned items

JAMB has again maintained its 2018 directive that no candidate would be allowed to come into the exam hall with electronic device and writing materials.

The board in its weekly bulletin issued on Sunday, February 17, 2019, said devices like mobile phones, calculators, wristwatches, recorders and storage devices won’t be allowed into any of its centres by candidates during the examination.

Other banned items include, spy reading glasses, cameras, ear piece, bluetooth devices, USB, CD, hard disk, storage devices, pen/biro, smart lenses, books or any reading/writing material, ink/pen readers, key holders, ATM cards, erasers and smart rings/jewelries.