The Human rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), an NGO, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to free, fair and credible elections in the country.

Mr Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA, Chief Executive Director, gave the commendation at a news conference on Sunday in Abuja.

“Mr President has told Nigerians that he will ensure that the coming election is transparent, free, fair, peaceful and credible and we are happy about that.

“We want to commend the president for making that commitment and also praise major contenders in the elections who had signed the peace accord,” he said.

He expressed happiness that the peace accord which came into being in 2015 was re-activated in 2018, for 2019 general elections with major party candidates signing the peace agreement.

Onwubiko, however, added that the only way to achieve holistic results in the coming elections, was to avoid all factors that could discredit the conduct of a transparent election.

He, therefore, advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to avoid appointing persons that would undermine its integrity and credibility ahead of the coming elections.

He also called for holistic reform of the commission ahead of the elections, which begins on Feb.16.

“We have consistently advocated a holistic electoral reform and the appointment of only persons of good character as members of the national electoral management board otherwise known as INEC,’ he said.

He added that INEC should reconsider the continuous retention of Mrs Amina Zakari since her recent appointment as its head of election collation centre had caused so much heat.

He, particularly, urged the Senate and the National Assembly to investigate the rumour surrounding Zakari ‘s appointment since it had become a national debate.

He also said that Ibrahim Idris, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) should be allowed to go on retirement when his tenure in office expires on Jan 15, the day he would become 60 years of age.