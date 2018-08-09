Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

2019: Lagos APC Deaf Group drums support for Ambode

In Lagos 2019: APC Deaf Group drums support for Ambode

The Chairman of the group, Mr Fatai Adisa, gave the commendation in Ikeja when he led members of the group on a rally to Alausa, the seat of power in the state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ramadan: Pray for Ambode to do more, aide urges residents play

Ramadan: Pray for Ambode to do more, aide urges residents

(Pulse.ng)

The Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC) Deaf Group on Thursday commended Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode for his administration’s strides in the state and his support for the less-privileged.

The Chairman of the group, Mr Fatai Adisa, gave the commendation in Ikeja when he led members of the group on a rally to Alausa, the seat of power in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that that the rally, which took off at Ikeja garage and terminated by Ambode’s office, was to drum support for the governor.

Adisa said Ambode had recorded phenomenal achievements in the area of infrastructure and had given the vulnerable, particularly people with disabilities, a sense of belonging with his programmes.

He said facts available revealed the governor had the interest of residents at heart.

“We have verifiable and substantiated facts that reveal why the deaf choose to support Ambode for another term.

“One, his many achievements as governor of the state has endeared him to all.

“Again, he is a man who never ceases to show his care and love for the less-privileged and the vulnerable.

“It is on record that Ambode instituted the Disability Entrepreneurship Fund to empower the state disability community.

“In a country where some leaders were looting their state treasuries, Ambode is spending resources to transform and give succour to the helpless and the hopeless.

“In the area of healthcare, he is doing his best to improve the lives of people at the bottom of the social ladder.

“He has created a social welfare programme that has impacted on the weak and the poor.

“One of the cases of the governor’s care for the weak is the payment of hospital bills for sick poor people with disabilities by the government”, he said.

Adisa said members were armed with their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and that they would give the governor the needed support.

He appealed to residents to also give Ambode the necessary support  in view of his achievements.

NAN reports that the group was received by some officials of the state government who thanked them for the support and promised to relay their message to the governor. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Mathew Seiyefa 6 things you should know about the new DSS bossbullet
2 Saraki Read Senate President's full statement at world press conferencebullet
3 DSS Mattew Seiyefa replaces Lawal Daura as agency's DGbullet

Related Articles

Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti Entrepreneur holds AGS Enterprise challenge & Book launch
Apapa Congestion Ambode flags off expansion of Orile tanker terminal
Akiolu Oba of Lagos campaigns for Buhari, Ambode and Obasa
Osinbajo Vice President to inaugurate Lagos MSME Clinic
Rilwan Akiolu Buhari not materialistic – says Oba of Lagos
Ambode Lagos Gov. urges state govts. to imbibe legislature/executive harmony
Buhari President in late night meeting with APC Governors at Aso Rock
Defection Season Gov Okorocha wants you to know that no one else will be dumping APC
In Lagos Speakers of the 36 state Houses of Assembly will converge

Local

Suspected Boko Haram murder 15 soldiers, NEMA official in Borno
Boko Haram Suspected terrorists murder 15 soldiers, NEMA official in Borno
SARS officers bite more than they can chew after slapping soldier
Ibrahim Idris Inspector-General of Police seeks closer ties with PSC
Senators, House of Reps members to reconvene on August 14
NASS Senators, House of Reps members to reconvene on August 14
Okorocha Imo State Gov. declares 2-day public holiday for reg, PVC collection