2019: Lagos APC Deaf Group drums support for Ambode

The Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC) Deaf Group on Thursday commended Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode for his administration’s strides in the state and his support for the less-privileged.

The Chairman of the group, Mr Fatai Adisa, gave the commendation in Ikeja when he led members of the group on a rally to Alausa, the seat of power in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that that the rally, which took off at Ikeja garage and terminated by Ambode’s office, was to drum support for the governor.

Adisa said Ambode had recorded phenomenal achievements in the area of infrastructure and had given the vulnerable, particularly people with disabilities, a sense of belonging with his programmes.

He said facts available revealed the governor had the interest of residents at heart.

“We have verifiable and substantiated facts that reveal why the deaf choose to support Ambode for another term.

“One, his many achievements as governor of the state has endeared him to all.

“Again, he is a man who never ceases to show his care and love for the less-privileged and the vulnerable.

“It is on record that Ambode instituted the Disability Entrepreneurship Fund to empower the state disability community.

“In a country where some leaders were looting their state treasuries, Ambode is spending resources to transform and give succour to the helpless and the hopeless.

“In the area of healthcare, he is doing his best to improve the lives of people at the bottom of the social ladder.

“He has created a social welfare programme that has impacted on the weak and the poor.

“One of the cases of the governor’s care for the weak is the payment of hospital bills for sick poor people with disabilities by the government”, he said.

Adisa said members were armed with their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and that they would give the governor the needed support.

He appealed to residents to also give Ambode the necessary support in view of his achievements.

NAN reports that the group was received by some officials of the state government who thanked them for the support and promised to relay their message to the governor.